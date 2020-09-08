Three former G4S executives charged in Britain

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Three former executives of G4S Care and Justice Services (UK), a security group, have been charged over a multi-year scheme to defraud the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Tuesday.

Richard Morris, a former managing director and Mark Preston and James Jardine, who worked at G4S C&J’s electronic monitoring business, were each charged with seven fraud offences in connection to false representations between 2009 and 2012.

The SFO said in July it was entering into a deferred prosecution agreement with G4S Care and Justice Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of G4S Plc.