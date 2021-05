China condemns G7 statement censuring Beijing

BEIJING, May 6 (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned a joint statement by G7 foreign ministers that expressed support for Chinese-claimed Taiwan and cast Beijing as a bully, saying it was a gross interference in China’s internal affairs.

The G7 as a group should take concrete actions to boost the global economic recovery instead of disrupting it, spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters in Beijing. (Reporting by David Kirton; Writing by Ben Blanchard; editing by John Stonestreet)