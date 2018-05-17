FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 6:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain slashes top stake on gambling machines to 2 pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - The maximum stake on fixed odds betting terminals will be cut to two pounds from the current 100 pounds($136), Britain said on Thursday, in a move that curtails a major source of revenue for high street bookmakers and potentially puts jobs at risk.

The decision follows a consultation launched in October last year after complaints that the machines were highly addictive and had led to gamblers building up big losses.

A fixed odds betting terminal (FOBT) is a touch screen machine that allows players to bet on the outcome of various games such as roulette. ($1 = 0.7376 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Kate Holton)

