March 19, 2018 / 7:52 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

UK's Gambling Commission says fixed-odds top bet should be cut to 30 pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - UK’s Gambling Commission on Monday said the maximum stake for fixed odds betting terminals (FOBT) in British betting shops should be cut to 30 pounds ($41.78).

The commission also recommended that the stake on gambling machines offering slots games, like traditional fruit machines, should be limited to two pounds ($2.79).

Fixed odds betting terminals (FOTB), which allow players to bet on the outcome of various games, are an important source of income for high-street bookmakers. ($1 = 0.7180 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

