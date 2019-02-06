Germany expects May to clarify Brexit stance in Brussels on Thursday

BERLIN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Germany expects British Prime Minister Theresa May to set out her stance on Brexit at talks in Brussels on Thursday, a government spokesman said, adding that Berlin was ready to show creativity to resolve the Irish border issue.

“The British prime minister is on Thursday, tomorrow, in Brussels and will meet Commission President (Jean-Claude) Juncker and we expect she will clarify her position there,” spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference.

On efforts to avoid a hard border between Ireland and British-ruled Northern Ireland, he added: “We are ready to show this creativity but we expect that the British side, with the same aspiration, now tells us in what direction it wants to take this.” (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Martin)