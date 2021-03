LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - British supply chain finance lender Wyelands Bank, which forms part of Sanjeev Gupta’s metals-to-finance empire, said on Wednesday it had decided to repay retail depositors after receiving a cash injection from Gupta.

Wyelands’s 2019 annual report said it had more than 15,000 UK savers and 726 million pounds in deposits. (Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Jan Harvey)