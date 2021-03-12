Apollo officially ends talks with Greensill Capital - sources

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity company Apollo Global Management has ended talks with the administrators of British financing company Greensill after a JPMorgan investment in its Greensill’s technology partner, two sources familiar with the talks said.

Greensill, which filed for insolvency earlier this week after losing the support of its main backers, employed around 1,000 people in the UK alone. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Susan Fenton)