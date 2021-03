FILE PHOTO: Britain's former Prime Minister David Cameron arrives to attend the National Service of Remembrance, on Remembrance Sunday, at The Cenotaph in Westminster, London, Britain, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said former Prime Minister David Cameron did nothing wrong over Greensill Capital.

Kwarteng said there had been no problem with transparency over the issue and that Cameron had been largely exonerated.