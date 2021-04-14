UK PM Johnson says: I've had no contact with 'Dave' Cameron over Greensill

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had not had any contact with former PM David Cameron following criticism of Cameron’s lobbying for failed finance firm Greensill Capital, saying he could not remember when he last spoke to “Dave”.

“The honest truth: I cannot remember when I last spoke to Dave,” Johnson said, asked in parliament when he had last spoken to Cameron.

“But if she wants to know whether I’ve had any contact with him about any of the matters that have been in the press, the answer is no.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton, writing by Alistair Smout)