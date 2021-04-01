Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Aluminum

UK PM Johnson says on Liberty Steel: 'very hopeful' we'll get a solution

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was very hopeful that there would soon be a solution worked out for Liberty Steel.

Asked if he would step in to ensure no jobs would be lost at Liberty Steel, Johnson said: “I think that British steel is a great national asset and the fact that we make steel in this country is of strategic long term importance.”

“I’m very hopeful we will get a solution,” Johnson said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

