Liberty Steel planning to sell three 'non-core' UK plants

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Liberty Steel is planning to sell three ‘non-core’ UK plants as part of a major restructuring including its aerospace and special alloys steel business, the group said on Monday after a weekend of meetings in Dubai.

“As part of this restructuring Liberty will look to sell its aerospace and special alloys steel business in Stocksbridge,” the company said in a statement.

“Liberty has also already commenced the formal sale process of Liberty Aluminium Technologies and Liberty Pressing Solutions,” it added.

The company earlier this month appointed a committee to restructure and refinance the group after Greensill Capital, its biggest lender, filed for insolvency in March.