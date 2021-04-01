Liberty Steel owner Gupta says he owes many billions to Greensill

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Liberty Steel owner Sanjeev Gupta said his business owed “many billions” of pounds to failed lender Greensill Capital but he expected other financiers to back him.

“It is many billions, but also remember that we are one of the largest steel companies in the world, a very substantial aluminium business, and a substantial renewable energy business so it should be reflected in that light,” Gupta told BBC radio.