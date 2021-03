(Reuters) - Taulia, a financial technology company that had worked closely with Greensill, said on Wednesday it has tapped a credit line led by JPMorgan and including UniCredit, UBS and BBVA, to provide more that $6 billion in funding to suppliers.

