UK's fraud watchdog investigates GFG Alliance

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Friday that it was investigating Gupta Family Group Alliance, including its financing arrangements with collapsed Greensill Capital.

“The SFO is investigating suspected fraud, fraudulent trading and money laundering in relation to the financing and conduct of the business of companies within the Gupta Family Group Alliance (GFG), including its financing arrangements with Greensill Capital UK Ltd,” the SFO said in a statement.

A representative of GFG Alliance, steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta’s family conglomerate, said the group had no immediate comment on the matter.