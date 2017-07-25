FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 days ago
UPDATE 1-British grocery inflation stabilises - Kantar Worldpanel
July 25, 2017 / 8:03 AM / 22 days ago

UPDATE 1-British grocery inflation stabilises - Kantar Worldpanel

3 Min Read

 (Adds detail)
    LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - One year on from Britain's vote
to leave the European Union  grocery price rises are no longer
accelerating, industry data showed on Tuesday.
    Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said like-for-like
grocery inflation was 3.2 percent in the 12 weeks to July 16 -
the same rate of increase as last month's data.
    Rising prices in categories such as butter, fish and cola
have been partially offset by falling prices in areas including
fruit squash and cooked poultry, it said.
    "One year on from the EU referendum – which had a marked
impact on the price of imported groceries (due to the fall in
sterling) – hard-pressed shoppers could soon start to feel
upward pricing pressures ease," said Fraser McKevitt, head of
retail and consumer insight at Kantar Worldpanel.
    It said overall supermarket sales rose 3.9 percent in the
period, helped by a spell of hot weather and the inflation.
    Market leader Tesco was the best performer of
Britain's big four supermarkets with a sales rise of 2.3
percent.
    Sainsbury's and Morrisons grew sales by 2.2
percent and 2.1 percent respectively, while Asda
remained the laggard with growth of 1.0 percent.
    But all of the big four still lost market share to
discounters Aldi             and Lidl           .
    Lidl's sales increased 19.4 percent, its strongest growth
since October 2014, taking its market share to a record high of
5.1 percent. Aldi's sales rose 17.9 percent, giving it a market
share of 7.0 percent.

Market share and sales growth (percent)
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  July 16 2017  July 17 2016  in sales
 Tesco            27.8          28.3          2.3
 Sainsbury's      16.0          16.3          2.2
 Asda             15.1          15.5          1.0
 Morrisons        10.5          10.7          2.1
 Aldi             7.0           6.2           17.9
 Co-Operative     6.2           6.4           0.4
 Waitrose         5.1           5.1           2.8
 Lidl             5.1           4.5           19.4
 Iceland          2.1           2.1           5.7
 Ocado            1.3           1.3           11.7
    Source: Kantar Worldpanel
    
    

 (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton and Mark
Potter)

