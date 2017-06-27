British grocers' sales growth hits five-year high

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - British supermarkets recorded their highest sales growth in five years over the last 12 weeks, mostly driven by rising inflation, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said UK supermarket industry sales rose 5.0 percent in the 12 weeks to June 18.

The outcome reflected weak sales growth in the same period last year and grocery inflation of 3.2 percent, up from 2.9 percent in May's data.

Market leader Tesco's sales rose 3.5 percent, Sainsbury's increased 3.1 percent, Asda's rose 2.2 percent and Morrisons was up 3.7 percent. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)