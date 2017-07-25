FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
British grocery inflation stabilises - Kantar Worldpanel
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 25, 2017 / 7:18 AM / 22 days ago

British grocery inflation stabilises - Kantar Worldpanel

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - One year on from Britain's vote to leave the European Union grocery price rises are no longer accelerating, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher, Kantar Worldpanel, said grocery like-for-like inflation was 3.2 percent in the 12 weeks to July 16 - the same rate of increase as last month's data.

It said overall supermarket sales rose 3.9 percent in the period.

Market leader Tesco was the best performer of Britain's big four supermarkets with a sales rise of 2.3 percent.

However, the big four - also including Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons - still all lost market share to discounters Aldi and Lidl. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.