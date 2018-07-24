FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 7:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Asda best performer of Britain's big four grocers in last quarter - Kantar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Asda, the British supermarket arm of Walmart, was the best performer of Britain’s big four grocers over the last quarter, the first time it has done so since December 2014, according to industry data published on Tuesday.

Asda’s sales rose 3.7 percent over the 12 weeks to July 15, market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said.

In contrast Sainsbury’s, Britain’s second largest grocer which in April agreed to take over No. 3 Asda for 7.3 billion pounds ($9.54 billion), was the laggard with sales up 0.8 percent.

Sales at market leader Tesco rose 2.3 percent and they were up 2.9 percent at No. 4 Morrisons.

Total UK grocery sales rose 3.7 percent, the fastest rate of growth this year, boosted by Britain’s sunny weather and the soccer World Cup. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
