Britain's 'Big Four" grocers all lose market share - Kantar Worldpanel

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s “Big Four” supermarkets all lost market share in the 12 weeks to Oct. 8 despite growing sales as the march of the discount chains continued, Kantar Worldpanel said on Tuesday.

Morrisons was the best performing of the four, with sales up 2.8 percent, Kantar said, followed by market leader Tesco up 2.1 percent.

Sainsbury’s sales were up 1.9 percent and Asda saw growth of 1.8 percent, it said.

Discount chains Aldi and Lidl continued their strong runs, with sales up 13.4 percent and 16.0 percent respectively.

Inflation in the period was 3.2 percent, Kantar said.