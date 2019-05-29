Company News
Britain's 'Big Four' grocers lose market share-Kantar

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s “Big Four” supermarkets all lost market share in the 12 weeks to May 19, market research company Kantar said, as like-for-like sales flatlined at leader Tesco and fell at Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons.

Tesco’s share fell to 27.3% from 27.7% a year ago, while Sainsbury’s and Asda had equal shares of 15.2%, after sales fell by 1.7% and 0.2% respectively, Kantar said. Sales at Morrisons fell 0.4%, giving it a share of 10.4%.

German discounters Aldi and Lidl continued to record strong growth, with sales up 11.1% and 8.5% respectively, giving them a record combined share of 13.8%, Kantar said. (Reporting by Paul Sandle)

