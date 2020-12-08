Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
REFILE-UPDATE 2-UK grocery sales hit record 10.9 bln pounds in November -Kantar

By James Davey

 (Adds dropped word "for", paragraph 1)
    * November spending up 13.9% year-on-year - Kantar
    * December spending forecast to surpass November's
    * Morrisons top performer of UK's big four grocers
    * Shares in Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Tesco rise

    LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - November was the best month ever
for UK grocery market sales, with 10.9 billion pounds ($14.6
billion) spent, as out of home eating and drinking was
restricted by England's second national lockdown, industry data
showed on Tuesday.
    Market researcher Kantar said grocery sales rose by 11.3% in
the 12 weeks to Nov. 29 year-on-year and were up 13.9%
year-on-year in the last four of those weeks.
    It forecast spend to be close to 12 billion pounds in
December, around 1.5 billion pounds more than during the same
month last year.
    England's second lockdown to stem rising COVID-19 infections
started on Nov. 5 and ran until Dec. 1.
    All non-essential shops had to close, along with pubs, cafes
and restaurants, except to offer takeaway food. People were also
encouraged to work from home if possible. All those factors
boosted supermarket sales.
    "November as a whole saw shopper frequency hit its highest
level since the beginning of the pandemic, suggesting more
confidence among people going into stores," said Fraser
McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar.
    Many people have begun the countdown to Christmas already,
with sales of turkeys up by 36% and alcohol spend 33% higher
than in the same four weeks last year, McKevitt said.
    Kantar said more than six million households shopped at a
grocer online in November, the highest ever, with digital
platforms accounting for 13.7% of all sales - also a record.    
    Of Britain's big four supermarket groups, No. 4 player
Morrisons again outperformed rivals over the 12 week
period with sales growth of 13.7%.
    Second-ranked Sainsbury's saw growth of 10.8%, with
market leader Tesco on 10.4%. Walmart owned
Asda was again the laggard with growth of 7.7%.
    Shares in Morrisons were up 1.5% at 0910 GMT, with
Sainsbury's up 0.9% and Tesco up 0.4%.
    Kantar said grocery inflation was 1.4% for the 12-week
period. Prices are rising fastest in markets such as canned
colas, pork and sausages while falling in vegetables, bread and
beef.
    
    Market share and sales growth (%)
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  Nov. 29 2020  Dec. 1 2019   in sales
 Tesco            27.0          27.3          10.4
 Sainsbury's      15.7          15.7          10.8
 Asda             14.1          14.6          7.7
 Morrisons        10.3          10.1          13.7
 Aldi             7.7           8.0           7.0
 Co-operative     6.3           6.3           9.8
 Lidl             6.2           6.1           13.9
 Waitrose         4.9           4.8           13.2
 Iceland          2.4           2.2           21.0
 Ocado            1.7           1.4           38.3
 Source: Kantar   
($1 = 0.7488 pounds)

 (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Catherine Evans/Keith
Weir/Alexander Smith)
