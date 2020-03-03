Cyclical Consumer Goods
Sainsbury's is only 'big four' supermarket growing sales-Kantar

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Sainsbury’s was the only one of Britain’s “big four” supermarket recording year-on-year sales growth in the last 12 weeks, although, like its rivals, it still lost market share to discounters Aldi and Lidl, according to Kantar.

Sales at Sainsbury’s rose 0.3%, the market research company said on Tuesday, whereas market leader Tesco recorded a dip of 0.8%, Asda was down 1.2% and Morrisons fell 2.0%.

The impact of the threat from the coronavirus has been seen at the tills, with sales of hand sanitiser up 255% in February while liquid soaps grew by 7%, Kantar said. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Louise Heavens)

