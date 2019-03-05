Corrections News
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Sainsbury's lags rivals again in latest supermarket data - Kantar Worldpanel

(Corrects alert to say UK grocery inflation was up 1.4 pct (not down 1.7 pct) in 12 weeks to Feb. 24 after Kantar corrects its data)

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Sainsbury’s was the worst performer of Britain’s big four supermarket groups in the latest 12-week period, continuing a long run of underperformance, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said sales at Sainsbury’s - Britain’s No. 2 grocer that is trying to buy No. 3 Asda - fell 1.0 percent in the 12 weeks to Feb. 24.

That compares to gains of 1.3 percent, 1.0 percent and 0.8 percent at market leader Tesco, Asda and No. 4 Morrisons respectively. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

