FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
June 26, 2018 / 7:24 AM / in 2 hours

Sainsbury's sales dip in latest trading period - Kantar Worldpanel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Sales at Sainsbury’s, Britain’s second biggest supermarket group, dipped in the last 12 weeks, while its big four rivals all saw increases, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Sainsbury’s sales were down 0.2 percent in the 12 weeks to June 17, market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said.

In contrast sales at No. 3 player Asda, which Sainsbury’s has agreed to buy, rose 1.8 percent.

Sales at market leader Tesco and No. 4 Morrisons rose 1.4 percent and 1.9 percent respectively. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.