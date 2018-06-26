Sainsbury's sales dip in latest trading period - Kantar Worldpanel

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Sales at Sainsbury’s, Britain’s second biggest supermarket group, dipped in the last 12 weeks, while its big four rivals all saw increases, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Sainsbury’s sales were down 0.2 percent in the 12 weeks to June 17, market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said.

In contrast sales at No. 3 player Asda, which Sainsbury’s has agreed to buy, rose 1.8 percent.

Sales at market leader Tesco and No. 4 Morrisons rose 1.4 percent and 1.9 percent respectively. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)