Tesco and Morrisons lead Britain's 'big four' supermarkets-Kantar Worldpanel

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - British market leader Tesco and No. 4 Morrisons continued to outperform rival “big four” supermarkets in the 12 weeks to March 25, as both recorded sales growth of 2.4 percent, industry data compiled by Kantar Worldpanel showed on Wednesday.

Sales at number 2 Sainsbury’s were up 0.6 percent, while Asda saw growth of 1.8 percent.

The big four continued to be outpaced by discounters Aldi and Lidl, whose sales were up 10.7 percent and 10.3 percent respectively.

Grocery inflation was 2.5 percent during the period, down from 2.9 percent recorded by Kantar in March. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Alistair Smout)