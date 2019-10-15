UK consumers not Brexit stockpiling yet - Kantar

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A quarter of British consumers say they are considering Brexit stockpiling, but they are waiting to see how the next few weeks play out before they start, market researcher Kantar said on Tuesday.

It said if consumers do take any action it will be closer to the Brexit deadline of Oct 31, if a chaotic trading situation looks increasingly likely.

Kantar said total UK grocery sales rose 1.3% in the 12 weeks to Oct. 6. Sainsbury’s was the only one of Britain’s big four grocers to achieve growth. Its sales rose 0.6%. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Alistair Smout)