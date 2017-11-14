UK grocery inflation hits highest level since 2013 - Kantar Worldpanel

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - British grocery inflation was 3.4 percent in the 12 weeks to Nov. 5, its highest level since November 2013, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said prices are rising fastest in markets such as butter, fish and cola and are falling in only a few markets, including crisps and fresh poultry.

Kantar said overall UK grocery sales increased in value by 3.2 percent year on year in the 12 week period.

Of Britain’s big four grocers, Sainsbury‘s, the No. 2 player, was the best performer with a sales rise of 2.6 percent, followed by market leader Tesco, with an increase of 2.3 percent. Asda and Morrisons followed with rises of 1.5 percent and 2.1 percent respectively.

Discounter Lidl was Britain’s fastest growing supermarket for the fifth straight period with sales up 15.1 percent. Rival Aldi’s sales rose 13.1 percent. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Costas Pitas)