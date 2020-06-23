UK grocery sales growth accelerates to 19% -Kantar

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Growth in grocery sales in Britain accelerated to 18.9% in the four weeks to June 14, driven by the popularity of online and convenience stores during the coronavirus lockdown, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar said online sales rose 91% year-on-year over the four weeks.

It said that over the 12 weeks to June 14 market leader Tesco was the strongest performer of Britain’s big four grocers with sales growth of 12.1%.