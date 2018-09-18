FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 18, 2018 / 7:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK grocery sales up 3.8 pct in record-breaking summer - Kantar Worldpanel

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - British grocery sales grew 3.8 percent in the latest 12-week period, boosted by strong sales of alcohol, soft drinks and ice cream in the country’s record-breaking hot summer, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said that sales growth was ahead of grocery inflation of 2 percent. It said prices were rising fastest in markets such as butter, cola and canned fish.

Asda was the best performer of Britain’s big four grocers, with sales up 3.1 percent, ahead of Morrisons, up 3.0 percent, and market leader Tesco, up 1.9 percent.

Sainsbury’s, which has agreed to take over Asda, was the laggard again, with sales up 1.6 percent over the 12 week period.

All of the big four still lost market share to the discounters Aldi and Lidl whose sales growth was 13.9 percent and 8.3 percent respectively. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.