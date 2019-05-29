Company News
UPDATE 1-Britain's 'Big Four' grocers lose market share-Kantar

    LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Britain's "Big Four" supermarkets
all lost market share in the 12 weeks to May 19, market research
company Kantar said, as like-for-like sales flatlined at leader
Tesco and fell at Sainsbury's, Asda
and Morrisons.
    Tesco's share fell to 27.3% from 27.7% a year ago, while
Sainsbury's and Asda had equal shares of 15.2%, after sales fell
by 1.7% and 0.2% respectively, Kantar said. Sales at Morrisons
fell 0.4%, giving it a share of 10.4%.
    German discounters Aldi and Lidl continued to record strong
growth, with sales up 11.1% and 8.5% respectively, giving them a
record combined share of 13.8%, Kantar said.
    "This time last year we experienced the hottest May since
records began and enjoyed major events like the royal wedding,"
said Kantar's consumer specialist Chris Hayward,  noting that
the period would be challenging for all grocers when comparing
year-on-year performance.
    
 Market share and sales growth (percent)
                  12 wks to     12 wks to 20  % change in
                  19 May, 2019  May, 2018     sales
 Tesco            27.3          27.7          0.0
 Sainsbury's      15.2          15.7          -1.7
 Asda             15.2          15.4          -0.2
 Morrisons        10.4          10.5          -0.4
 Aldi             8.0           7.3           11.1
 Co-operative     6.1           6.0           3.7
 Lidl             5.8           5.4           8.5
 Waitrose         5.1           5.1           0.1
 Iceland          2.1           2.1           0.2
 Ocado            1.3           1.2           6.4
 Source: Kantar



