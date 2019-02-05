Company News
UPDATE 1-Britain's 'big four' supermarkets continue to lose share-Kantar

    LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Britain's "big four" supermarkets
continued to lose market share to German discounters Aldi and
Lidl in the 12 weeks to Jan. 27, market research firm Kantar
Worldpanel said on Tuesday.
    Market leader Tesco, Asda, and Morrisons
 all lost 20 basis points of share, Kantar said, while
number two Sainsbury's, which is set to merge with
Walmart-owned Asda, lost 40 points.
    Sales at the major chains trailed inflation in the period,
rising by 1 percent at Tesco, 0.7 percent at Asda and
0.4 percent at Morrisons, while they dipped 0.3 percent at
Sainsbury's. 
    In contrast, Aldi saw sales rise by 9.1 percent and Lidl 7.3
percent, Kantar said.
    
    Market share and sales growth (percent)
               12 wks to      12 wks to      pct change in
               Jan. 27, 2019  Jan. 28, 2018  sales
 Tesco         27.7           27.9           1.0
 Sainsbury's   15.9           16.3           -0.3
 Asda          15.3           15.5           0.7
 Morrisons     10.6           10.8           0.4
 Aldi          7.5            7.0            9.1
 Co-operative  5.9            5.8            3.5
 Lidl          5.3            5.0            7.3
 Waitrose      5.1            5.2            0.2
 Iceland       2.3            2.3            2.3
 Ocado         1.1            1.1            1.0
 Source Kantar Worldpanel

 (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
