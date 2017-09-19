FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-British supermarket sales up 3.6 pct in the summer - Kantar Worldpanel
September 19, 2017 / 7:47 AM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-British supermarket sales up 3.6 pct in the summer - Kantar Worldpanel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds table)
    LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - British supermarket sales
increased by 3.6 percent in the 12 weeks to Sept. 10, largely
driven by higher inflation and extending a run of
above-3-percent growth to six months, industry data showed on
Tuesday.  
    Lidl            grew the fastest, with an increase of 19.2
percent taking its share to a record high of 5.3 percent, Kantar
Worldpanel said, while growth at rival Aldi             was 15.6
percent, resulting in a share of 6.9 percent.
    Of the "big four" supermarkets, market leader Tesco
came out on top, with sales up 2.7 percent, although its share
was squeezed by 0.3 percentage points to 27.8 percent.
    Sainsbury's sales were up 2.1 percent, Asda
rose 1.5 percent and Morrisons was up 2.3 percent,
Kantar said.
    Food inflation was 3.2 percent, compared with 3.3 percent in
the previous period. 
    
    Market share and sales growth (percent)
               12 wks to       12 wks to        pct change in
               Sept.10, 2017   Sept. 11, 2016   sales
 Tesco         27.8            28.1             2.7
 Sainsbury's   15.7            15.9             2.1
 Asda          15.4            15.7             1.5
 Morrisons     10.3            10.4             2.3
 Aldi          6.9             6.2              15.6
 Co-operative  6.3             6.6              -1.6
 Lidl          5.3             4.6              19.2
 Waitrose      5.3             5.3              2.4
 Iceland       2.1             2.1              4.0
 Ocado         1.4             1.3              10.1
 

    

 (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
