UPDATE 1-Sainsbury's is only 'big four' UK supermarket growing sales - Kantar

(Adds details, table) LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's was the only one of Britain's "big four" supermarkets to record year-on-year sales growth in the 12 weeks to Feb. 23, although it still lost market share to discounters Aldi and Lidl, according to researchers Kantar. Sales at Sainsbury's rose 0.3%, Kantar said on Tuesday, whereas market leader Tesco recorded a dip of 0.8%, Asda was down 1.2% and Morrisons fell 2.0%. Lidl was the fastest growing supermarket for the first time since 2017, with sales up 11.4% in the period, taking its market share to 5.8%, Kantar said. Its bigger rival Aldi recorded growth of 5.7%, giving it a 7.9% market share. The impact of the coronavirus crisis has been seen at the tills, with sales of hand sanitiser up 255% in February while liquid soaps grew by 7%, Kantar said. Market share and sales (%) 12 wks to 12 wks to pct change in Feb. 23 2020 Feb. 24 2019 sales Tesco 27.2 27.7 -0.8 Sainsbury's 15.6 15.7 0.3 Asda 15.1 15.4 -1.2 Morrisons 10.2 10.4 -2.0 Aldi 7.9 7.6 5.7 Co-operative 6.0 5.9 2.5 Lidl 5.8 5.2 11.4 Waitrose 5.1 5.2 -1.3 Iceland 2.2 2.2 1.7 Ocado 1.5 1.3 10.8 Source: Kantar (Reporting by James Davey and Paul Sandle, editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)