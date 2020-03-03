Market News
UPDATE 1-Sainsbury's is only 'big four' UK supermarket growing sales - Kantar

    LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's was the
only one of Britain's "big four" supermarkets to record
year-on-year sales growth in the 12 weeks to Feb. 23, although
it still lost market share to discounters Aldi and Lidl,
according to researchers Kantar.
    Sales at Sainsbury's rose 0.3%, Kantar said on Tuesday,
whereas market leader Tesco recorded a dip of 0.8%,
Asda was down 1.2% and Morrisons fell 2.0%.
    Lidl was the fastest growing supermarket for the first time
since 2017, with sales up 11.4% in the period, taking its market
share to 5.8%, Kantar said. Its bigger rival Aldi            
recorded growth of 5.7%, giving it a 7.9% market share.
    The impact of the coronavirus crisis has been seen at the
tills, with sales of hand sanitiser up 255% in February while
liquid soaps grew by 7%, Kantar said.
     
    Market share and sales (%)
               12 wks to      12 wks to     pct change in
               Feb. 23 2020   Feb. 24 2019  sales
 Tesco         27.2           27.7          -0.8
 Sainsbury's   15.6           15.7          0.3
 Asda          15.1           15.4          -1.2
 Morrisons     10.2           10.4          -2.0
 Aldi          7.9            7.6           5.7
 Co-operative  6.0            5.9           2.5
 Lidl          5.8            5.2           11.4
 Waitrose      5.1            5.2           -1.3
 Iceland       2.2            2.2           1.7
 Ocado         1.5            1.3           10.8
 Source: Kantar



