UPDATE 1-Sainsbury's lags rivals again in latest UK supermarket data - Kantar Worldpanel

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Sainsbury’s was the worst performer of Britain’s big four supermarket groups in the latest 12-week period, continuing a long run of underperformance, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said sales at Sainsbury’s - Britain’s No. 2 grocer that is trying to buy No. 3 Asda for 7.3 billion pounds ($9.6 billion)- fell 1 percent in the 12 weeks to Feb. 24.

That compares to gains of 1.3 percent, 1 percent and 0.8 percent at market leader Tesco, Asda and No. 4 Morrisons respectively.

Sainsbury’s and Asda suffered a major blow last month when Britain’s competition regulator said its provisional view was that their deal should be blocked in the absence of the sale of a large number of stores, or even one of the brands.

Kantar Worldpanel said all of Britain’s big four supermarket chains lost market share in the 12-week period to German-owned discounters Aldi and Lidl.

Aldi’s sales were up 10 percent, while Lidl’s rose 5.4 percent, taking their combined market share to 12.8 percent.

Kantar Worldpanel also noted that one in 10 shoppers claim to have started stockpiling food to prepare for a no deal Brexit, echoing data also published on Tuesday from Barclaycard. ($1 = 0.7595 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton and Susan Fenton)