UPDATE 1-Sainsbury's sales continue to lag main UK rivals - Kantar Worldpanel

(Adds detail, table) LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest supermarket group which has agreed to buy smaller rival Asda, was again the worst performer of the country's big four grocers in the latest 12-week period, industry data showed on Tuesday. In April Sainsbury's agreed a 7.3 billion pounds ($9.3 billion) cash and shares takeover of Walmart-owned Asda, the No. 3 player - a combination that could overtake Tesco as Britain's biggest supermarket group. Sales at Sainsbury's rose 1.2 percent in the 12 weeks to Aug. 12, market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said. While that was Sainsbury's fastest rate of growth since January, it lagged Asda's growth of 2.6 percent, growth of 2.7 percent at No. 4 Morrisons and 1.8 percent at Tesco. Morrisons was alone among the big four in maintaining its market share, the other three continuing to lose ground to German-owned discounters Aldi and Lidl, which are opening new stores aggressively. Aldi and Lidl's sales rose 12.6 percent and 8.6 percent respectively. Sales at the Co-operative rose 7.8 percent, its fastest rate of growth in nearly seven years. Total grocery market growth was 3.5 percent, while grocery inflation for the 12 week period was 1.9 percent, Kantar Worldpanel said. Market share (percent) and sales growth (percent). 12 wks to 12 wks to pct change Aug. 12 2018 Aug. 13 2017 in sales Tesco 27.4 27.9 1.8 Sainsbury's 15.5 15.9 1.2 Asda 15.2 15.3 2.6 Morrisons 10.4 10.4 2.7 Aldi 7.6 7.0 12.6 Co-operative 6.6 6.3 7.8 Lidl 5.5 5.2 8.6 Waitrose 5.0 5.1 2.4 Iceland 2.1 2.1 3.8 Ocado 1.2 1.1 8.5 Source: Kantar Worldpanel ($1 = 0.7841 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Costas Pitas and Mark Potter)