August 21, 2018 / 8:07 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Sainsbury's sales continue to lag main UK rivals - Kantar Worldpanel

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds detail, table)
    LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's, Britain's
second largest supermarket group which has agreed to buy smaller
rival Asda, was again the worst performer of the country's big
four grocers in the latest 12-week period, industry data showed
on Tuesday.
    In April Sainsbury's agreed a 7.3 billion pounds ($9.3
billion) cash and shares takeover of Walmart-owned Asda,
the No. 3 player - a combination that could overtake Tesco
 as Britain's biggest supermarket group.
    Sales at Sainsbury's rose 1.2 percent in the 12 weeks to
Aug. 12, market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said.
    While that was Sainsbury's fastest rate of growth since
January, it lagged Asda's growth of 2.6 percent, growth of 2.7
percent at No. 4 Morrisons and 1.8 percent at Tesco.
    Morrisons was alone among the big four in maintaining its
market share, the other three continuing to lose ground to
German-owned discounters Aldi             and Lidl, which are
opening new stores aggressively.
    Aldi and Lidl's sales rose 12.6 percent and 8.6 percent
respectively.
    Sales at the Co-operative rose 7.8 percent, its
fastest rate of growth in nearly seven years.
    Total grocery market growth was 3.5 percent, while grocery
inflation for the 12 week period was 1.9 percent, Kantar
Worldpanel said.
    
    Market share (percent) and sales growth (percent).
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  Aug. 12 2018  Aug. 13 2017  in sales
 Tesco            27.4          27.9          1.8
 Sainsbury's      15.5          15.9          1.2
 Asda             15.2          15.3          2.6
 Morrisons        10.4          10.4          2.7
 Aldi             7.6           7.0           12.6
 Co-operative     6.6           6.3           7.8
 Lidl             5.5           5.2           8.6
 Waitrose         5.0           5.1           2.4
 Iceland          2.1           2.1           3.8
 Ocado            1.2           1.1           8.5
                                              
 Source: Kantar Worldpanel
($1 = 0.7841 pounds)

 (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Costas Pitas and Mark
Potter)
