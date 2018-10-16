FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Earnings Season
October 16, 2018 / 8:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Tesco and Sainsbury's post weak growth, lose market share - Kantar Worldpanel

2 Min Read

 (Adds table)
    LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain's three biggest grocers,
Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda, lost
market share in the 12 weeks to Oct 7 as consumers increasingly
shopped at discount supermarkets Aldi and Lidl, research firm
Kantar Worldpanel said on Tuesday.
    Sainsbury's, which has agreed to takeover Asda, was the
laggard of the "big four" chains, with growth of 0.6 percent,
Kantar said. Sales at market leader Tesco rose 0.9 percent,
while Asda saw an increase of 2.4 percent, the same as seen at
number four, Morrisons.
    Aldi increased sales by 15.1 percent, its fastest rate of
growth since January, Kantar said, and Lidl attracted more
shoppers through its doors, helping sales rise 10 percent.
      
    Market share and sales growth (percent).
               12 wks to       12 wks to       pct change in
               Oct. 7 2018     Oct. 8 2017     sales
 Tesco         27.4            28.0            0.9
 Sainsbury's   15.4            15.8            0.6
 Asda          15.3            15.5            2.4
 Morrisons     10.3            10.3            2.4
 Aldi          7.6             6.8             15.1
 Co-operative  6.4             6.2             7.0
 Lidl          5.6             5.2             10.0
 Waitrose      5.2             5.3             0.1
 Iceland       2.1             2.1             4.8
 Ocado         1.2             1.1             7.5
 Source: Kantar Worldpanel

 (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.