UPDATE 1-UK grocery inflation hits highest level in four years - Kantar Worldpanel
November 14, 2017 / 10:52 AM / in an hour

UPDATE 1-UK grocery inflation hits highest level in four years - Kantar Worldpanel

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Grocery inflation 3.4 pct in 12 weeks to Nov. 5
    * UK grocery sales up 3.2 pct
    * Sainsbury's best performer of big four UK grocers

 (Adds detail,)
    LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - British grocery inflation hit its
highest level since November 2013 in the past quarter, driving
supermarkets' sales growth, industry data showed on Tuesday.
    Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said grocery inflation
was 3.4 percent in the 12 weeks to Nov. 5, with prices rising
fastest in products such as butter, fish and cola and falling in
only a few products, including crisps and fresh poultry.
    It said that over the course of a year, this could add 143.7
pounds ($188.2) to a typical family’s grocery bill.
    Official data released on Tuesday showed overall British
consumer price inflation held at an annual rate of 3.0 percent
in October, its highest level in five-and-a-half years.

    Kantar Worldpanel said overall UK grocery sales increased in
value by 3.2 percent year on year in the 12-week period.
    "Volume sales have increased by less than 1 percent, meaning
it’s price rises keeping supermarket performance buoyant,"
Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar
Worldpanel.
    Of Britain's big four grocers, Sainsbury's, the No.
2 player, was the best performer for the first time since April
2016, with a sales rise of 2.6 percent.
    Sales at market leader Tesco increased 2.3 percent.
Morrisons and Asda followed with rises of 2.1
percent and 1.5 percent respectively.
    However, all of the big four still lost market share to
German discounters Aldi and Lidl, which continue to open lots of
new space.
    Lidl was Britain's fastest growing supermarket for the fifth
straight period with sales up 15.1 percent. Rival Aldi's sales
rose 13.1 percent.
    
    Market share and sales growth (percent)
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  Nov. 5, 2017  Nov. 6, 2016  in sales
 Tesco            28.0          28.2          2.3
 Sainsbury's      16.2          16.3          2.6
 Asda             15.3          15.5          1.5
 Morrisons        10.4          10.5          2.1
 Aldi             6.7           6.1           13.1
 Co-Operative     6.1           6.4           -1.5
 Lidl             5.1           4.6           15.1
 Waitrose         5.3           5.3           2.3
 Iceland          2.0           2.1           1.1
 Ocado            1.3           1.3           6.8
    Source: Kantar Worldpanel
    
    ($1 = 0.7637 pounds)

 (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Costas Pitas and Edmund
Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
