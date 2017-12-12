FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-UK grocery inflation hits highest level since 2013 - Kantar Worldpanel
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 12, 2017 / 8:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-UK grocery inflation hits highest level since 2013 - Kantar Worldpanel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds detail, table)
    LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - British grocery inflation hit its
highest level since 2013 in the 12 weeks to Dec. 3, driven by
price rises in products such as butter, fish and fresh pork,
industry data showed on Tuesday.
    Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said grocery inflation
was 3.6 percent in the period, up from 3.4 percent in the
November data.
    It said prices were falling in only a few categories, such
as fresh poultry and crisps.
    Market leader Tesco was the best performing of
Britain's big four supermarkets over the 12 week period. Its
sales rose 2.5 percent, ahead of growth of 2.0 percent, 1.4
percent and 1.2 percent at Sainsbury's, Morrisons
 and Asda respectively.
    However, all the big four still continued to lose market
share to the German discounters, who are continuing to add space
aggressively. Aldi's             sales increased 15.1 percent,
while Lidl's were up 14.5 percent.
    Overall UK grocery sales increased in value by 3.1 percent
year-on-year.
    
Market share and sales growth (percent) 
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  Dec. 3, 2017  Dec. 4, 2016  in sales
 Tesco            28.2          28.3          2.5
 Sainsbury's      16.3          16.5          2.0
 Asda             15.0          15.3          1.2
 Morrisons        10.6          10.8          1.4
 Aldi             6.9           6.2           15.1
 Co-Operative     6.0           6.3           -1.5
 Lidl             5.1           4.6           14.5
 Waitrose         5.0           5.1           1.6
 Iceland          2.2           2.2           1.3
 Ocado            1.3           1.3           5.2
 Source Kantar Worldpanel

 (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

