UPDATE 1-UK grocery inflation hits highest level since 2013 - Kantar Worldpanel

(Adds detail, table) LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - British grocery inflation hit its highest level since 2013 in the 12 weeks to Dec. 3, driven by price rises in products such as butter, fish and fresh pork, industry data showed on Tuesday. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said grocery inflation was 3.6 percent in the period, up from 3.4 percent in the November data. It said prices were falling in only a few categories, such as fresh poultry and crisps. Market leader Tesco was the best performing of Britain's big four supermarkets over the 12 week period. Its sales rose 2.5 percent, ahead of growth of 2.0 percent, 1.4 percent and 1.2 percent at Sainsbury's, Morrisons and Asda respectively. However, all the big four still continued to lose market share to the German discounters, who are continuing to add space aggressively. Aldi's sales increased 15.1 percent, while Lidl's were up 14.5 percent. Overall UK grocery sales increased in value by 3.1 percent year-on-year. Market share and sales growth (percent) 12 wks to 12 wks to pct change Dec. 3, 2017 Dec. 4, 2016 in sales Tesco 28.2 28.3 2.5 Sainsbury's 16.3 16.5 2.0 Asda 15.0 15.3 1.2 Morrisons 10.6 10.8 1.4 Aldi 6.9 6.2 15.1 Co-Operative 6.0 6.3 -1.5 Lidl 5.1 4.6 14.5 Waitrose 5.0 5.1 1.6 Iceland 2.2 2.2 1.3 Ocado 1.3 1.3 5.2 Source Kantar Worldpanel (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)