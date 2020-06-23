UPDATE 1-UK grocery sales growth driven by online and convenience in lockdown

(Adds detail)

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Growth in grocery sales in Britain accelerated to 18.9% in the four weeks to June 14, driven by the popularity of online and convenience stores during the coronavirus lockdown, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar said online sales rose 91% year-on-year over the four weeks, with nearly one in five British households buying over the internet.

It said convenience stores, be they independent retailers or the smaller formats of major supermarket groups, such as Tesco Express or Sainsbury’s Local, accounted for 14.7% of all sales in the past four weeks.

Kantar said online grocer Ocado and the Co-operative Group, which has a network of local stores, were the stand out performers over the 12 weeks to June 14 with year-on-year sales growth of 42.2% and 34.5% respectively.

Of Britain’s big four grocers, market leader Tesco was the strongest performer with growth of 12.1%, followed by No. 4 Morrisons on 10.5% and No. 2 Sainsbury’s on 10.2%. Walmart owned Asda was the laggard with growth of 6.3%.

As was the case in May’s data, German owned discounter Aldi lost market share. It fell to 7.5% from 7.9% this time last year. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)