June 26, 2018 / 8:19 AM / in a few seconds

UPDATE 1-UK's Sainsbury's falls behind rivals with dip in sales - Kantar Worldpanel

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds detail, table, shares)
    LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Sales at Sainsbury's,
Britain's second biggest supermarket group, dipped in the last
12 weeks, while its main rivals all saw increases, industry data
showed on Tuesday.
    Sainsbury's sales were down 0.2 percent in the 12 weeks to
June 17 and its market share fell 0.4 percentage points to 15.6
percent, researcher Kantar Worldpanel said.
    Shares in the group, which in April agreed to buy No. 3
player Asda for 7.3 billion pounds ($9.7 billion), were down 1.8
percent at 0814 GMT.
    Sainsbury's is due to publish a first quarter trading update
on July 4.
    In contrast, sales at Asda, the British arm of Walmart
, rose 1.8 percent. They were up 1.4 percent at market
leader Tesco and up 1.9 percent at No. 4 Morrisons
.
    However, all three continued to lose market share to
discounters Aldi             and Lidl.
    Aldi's sales rose 8.2 percent and Lidl's were up 10.0
percent, giving market shares of 7.4 percent and 5.4 percent
respectively.
    Overall, UK grocery sales rose 2.1 percent in the period,
reflecting strong sales of spirits, soft drinks and hay fever
remedies.
    Kantar Worldpanel said grocery inflation was 1.9 percent,
with prices rising fastest in markets such as butter, colas and
canned fish.
    
  UK grocers market share (percent) and sales growth
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  June 17 2018  June 18 2017  in sales
 Tesco            27.7          27.9          1.4
 Sainsbury's      15.6          16.0          -0.2
 Asda             15.1          15.2          1.8
 Morrisons        10.6          10.7          1.9
 Aldi             7.4           6.9           8.2
 Cooperative      6.2           6.1           2.4
 Lidl             5.4           5.0           10.0
 Waitrose         5.1           5.2           0.1
 Iceland          2.2           2.2           2.5
 Ocado            1.2           1.1           10.1
    Source: Kantar Worldpanel
    
($1 = 0.7531 pounds)

 (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle and Mark
Potter)
