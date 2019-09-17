UPDATE 1-UK's Sainsbury's outperforms rivals in latest industry data - Kantar

(Adds table) LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's was the best performing of Britain's big four supermarket groups in the latest 12 week period, indicating its tentative recovery was gaining momentum after a prolonged period of underperformance, industry data showed on Tuesday. Market researcher Kantar said Sainsbury's sales fell 0.1% in the 12 weeks to Sept. 8. That compared with falls of 1.4%, 1% and 2% at market leader Tesco, Asda and Morrisons respectively. However, all of the big four still lost market share to German owned discounters Aldi and Lidl. Kantar said total UK grocery sales rose 0.5% over the 12 weeks, while grocery inflation was 1.0%. Market share and sales growth (percent) 12 wks to 12 wks to % change Sept. 8, 2019 Sept. 9, 2018 in sales Tesco 26.9 27.4 -1.4 Sainsbury's 15.3 15.4 -0.1 Asda 15.1 15.3 -1.0 Morrisons 9.9 10.2 -2.0 Aldi 8.1 7.6 6.3 Co-operative 6.6 6.6 1.8 Lidl 6.0 5.5 9.2 Waitrose 5.0 5.1 -1.3 Iceland 2.1 2.1 -2.0 Ocado 1.4 1.2 12.7 Source: Kantar (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)