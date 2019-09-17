Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 17, 2019 / 7:38 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

UPDATE 1-UK's Sainsbury's outperforms rivals in latest industry data - Kantar

2 Min Read

 (Adds table)
    LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's was the
best performing of Britain's big four supermarket groups in the
latest 12 week period, indicating its tentative recovery was
gaining momentum after a prolonged period of underperformance,
industry data showed on Tuesday.
    Market researcher Kantar said Sainsbury's sales fell 0.1% in
the 12 weeks to Sept. 8. That compared with falls of 1.4%, 1%
and 2% at market leader Tesco, Asda and
Morrisons respectively.
    However, all of the big four still lost market share to
German owned discounters Aldi and Lidl.
    Kantar said total UK grocery sales rose 0.5% over the 12
weeks, while grocery inflation was 1.0%.
    
 Market share and sales growth (percent)
                 12 wks to      12 wks to      % change
                 Sept. 8, 2019  Sept. 9, 2018  in sales
 Tesco           26.9           27.4           -1.4
 Sainsbury's     15.3           15.4           -0.1
 Asda            15.1           15.3           -1.0
 Morrisons       9.9            10.2           -2.0
 Aldi            8.1            7.6            6.3
 Co-operative    6.6            6.6            1.8
 Lidl            6.0            5.5            9.2
 Waitrose        5.0            5.1            -1.3
 Iceland         2.1            2.1            -2.0
 Ocado           1.4            1.2            12.7
 Source: Kantar



 (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below