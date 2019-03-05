Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 5, 2019 / 8:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Sainsbury's sales underperform other big UK supermarket groups again

James Davey

4 Min Read

    * Sainsbury's worst performer of UK's big four grocers
    * Regulator has cast doubt on Sainsbury's takeover of Asda
    * All of big four losing share to discounters
    * One in ten shoppers claim to be stockpiling food
    * Sainsbury's shares down 1 pct
    * 

 (Adds detail, shares, table)
    By James Davey
    LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's sales fell
in the latest 12-week period, industry data showed on Tuesday,
as the group continued to underperform Britain's other big four
supermarket chains including planned merger partner Asda
.
    By joining forces, Sainsbury and Walmart-owned Asda aim to
take on German-owned discounters Aldi             and Lidl,
whose UK sales rose 10 percent and 5.4 percent respectively in
the 12 weeks through Feb. 24, according to the data from market
researcher Kantar Worldpanel.
    That increased Aldi and Lidl's combined market share in the
UK to 12.8 percent.
    Sainsbury's, Britain's No. 2 grocer, has underperformed its
main rivals for more than a year and its planned 7.3 billion
pound ($9.6 billion) takeover of Asda suffered a major blow last
month. Britain's competition regulator said its provisional view
was that the deal should be blocked in the absence of the sale
of a large number of stores, or even one of the
brands.
    Kantar said sales at Sainsbury's, Britain's No. 2 grocer,
fell 1 percent in the 12 weeks to Feb. 24, reducing its market
share by 0.5 percentage points to 15.7 percent.
    That compares to gains of 1.3 percent, 1 percent and 0.8
percent at market leader Tesco, No. 3 Asda and No. 4
Morrisons respectively.
    Shares in Sainsbury's were down 1.1 percent at 0947 GMT,
while Tesco was up 0.3 percent.
    Kantar Worldpanel said all of Britain's big four supermarket
chains lost market share in the 12-week period to Aldi and Lidl.
    The researcher also noted that one in 10 shoppers claim to
have started stockpiling food to prepare for a no-deal Brexit,
with a further 26 percent reporting that they are considering
doing so, echoing data also published on Tuesday from
Barclaycard.
    However, Kantar Worldpanel said "this has not been borne out
in sales just yet."
    "Overall grocery volumes rose by 1.2 percent in the four
weeks to Feb. 24, no increase compared with recent months, and
it’s worth noting that hard-to-stockpile fresh and chilled foods
made up 39 percent of the value of the average British shopping
basket," said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer
insight at Kantar Worldpanel.
    The market researcher said average prices of grocery goods,
which cover all items sold at UK supermarkets, rose 1.4 percent
in the 12-week period from a year earlier. They had risen 1.3
percent in the previous data set.
    Kantar Worldpanel said prices rose fastest in markets such
as cola, crisps and vegetables.
    
Market share and sales growth (percent)
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  Feb 24. 2019  Feb 25. 2018  in sales
 Tesco            27.7          27.9          1.3
 Sainsbury's      15.7          16.2          -1.0
 Asda             15.5          15.6          1.0
 Morrisons        10.5          10.6          0.8
 Aldi             7.6           7.0           10.0
 Co-operative     5.9           5.8           3.6
 Lidl             5.2           5.1           5.4
 Waitrose         5.2           5.2           1.0
 Iceland          2.2           2.2           1.7
 Ocado            1.2           1.2           3.4
 Source: Kantar Worldpanel
($1 = 0.7595 pounds)

 (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton and Susan
Fenton)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below