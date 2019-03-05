UPDATE 2-Sainsbury's sales underperform other big UK supermarket groups again

* Sainsbury's worst performer of UK's big four grocers * Regulator has cast doubt on Sainsbury's takeover of Asda * All of big four losing share to discounters * One in ten shoppers claim to be stockpiling food * Sainsbury's shares down 1 pct * (Adds detail, shares, table) By James Davey LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's sales fell in the latest 12-week period, industry data showed on Tuesday, as the group continued to underperform Britain's other big four supermarket chains including planned merger partner Asda . By joining forces, Sainsbury and Walmart-owned Asda aim to take on German-owned discounters Aldi and Lidl, whose UK sales rose 10 percent and 5.4 percent respectively in the 12 weeks through Feb. 24, according to the data from market researcher Kantar Worldpanel. That increased Aldi and Lidl's combined market share in the UK to 12.8 percent. Sainsbury's, Britain's No. 2 grocer, has underperformed its main rivals for more than a year and its planned 7.3 billion pound ($9.6 billion) takeover of Asda suffered a major blow last month. Britain's competition regulator said its provisional view was that the deal should be blocked in the absence of the sale of a large number of stores, or even one of the brands. Kantar said sales at Sainsbury's, Britain's No. 2 grocer, fell 1 percent in the 12 weeks to Feb. 24, reducing its market share by 0.5 percentage points to 15.7 percent. That compares to gains of 1.3 percent, 1 percent and 0.8 percent at market leader Tesco, No. 3 Asda and No. 4 Morrisons respectively. Shares in Sainsbury's were down 1.1 percent at 0947 GMT, while Tesco was up 0.3 percent. Kantar Worldpanel said all of Britain's big four supermarket chains lost market share in the 12-week period to Aldi and Lidl. The researcher also noted that one in 10 shoppers claim to have started stockpiling food to prepare for a no-deal Brexit, with a further 26 percent reporting that they are considering doing so, echoing data also published on Tuesday from Barclaycard. However, Kantar Worldpanel said "this has not been borne out in sales just yet." "Overall grocery volumes rose by 1.2 percent in the four weeks to Feb. 24, no increase compared with recent months, and it’s worth noting that hard-to-stockpile fresh and chilled foods made up 39 percent of the value of the average British shopping basket," said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar Worldpanel. The market researcher said average prices of grocery goods, which cover all items sold at UK supermarkets, rose 1.4 percent in the 12-week period from a year earlier. They had risen 1.3 percent in the previous data set. Kantar Worldpanel said prices rose fastest in markets such as cola, crisps and vegetables. Market share and sales growth (percent) 12 wks to 12 wks to pct change Feb 24. 2019 Feb 25. 2018 in sales Tesco 27.7 27.9 1.3 Sainsbury's 15.7 16.2 -1.0 Asda 15.5 15.6 1.0 Morrisons 10.5 10.6 0.8 Aldi 7.6 7.0 10.0 Co-operative 5.9 5.8 3.6 Lidl 5.2 5.1 5.4 Waitrose 5.2 5.2 1.0 Iceland 2.2 2.2 1.7 Ocado 1.2 1.2 3.4 Source: Kantar Worldpanel ($1 = 0.7595 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton and Susan Fenton)