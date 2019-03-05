Cyclical Consumer Goods
UPDATE 3-More woe for Sainsbury's as sales deteriorate

James Davey

    * Sainsbury's worst performer of UK's big four grocers
    * Regulator has cast doubt on Sainsbury's takeover of Asda
    * "Deeply worrying times" for Sainsbury's says analyst
    * All of big four losing share to discounters
    * Sainsbury's shares down 1 pct

    LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Sales at Sainsbury's,
Britain's No. 2 supermarket group, have worsened, industry data
showed on Tuesday, adding to its woes after a brutal provisional
regulatory view on its proposed 7.3 billion pound ($9.6 billion)
takeover of Asda.
    Last month the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said
its initial view was that the deal should be blocked in the
absence of the sale of a large number of stores, or even one of
the brands.
    The CMA will publish a final ruling by April 30.
    Shares in Sainsbury's, which had fallen by nearly a fifth
after the CMA's preliminary report, dropped as much as 1.3
percent on Tuesday after market researcher Kantar Worldpanel
said Sainsbury's sales fell 1 percent in the 12 weeks to Feb.
24, reducing its market share by 0.5 percentage points to 15.7
percent.
    In contrast sales at market leader Tesco, No. 3
Asda, which is owned by Walmart, and No. 4 Morrisons
 rose 1.3 percent, 1 percent and 0.8 percent
respectively, Kantar said.
    A rival data set from researcher Nielsen recorded
Sainsbury's sales decline at 0.9 percent for the 12 weeks.
    "A very bad period for Sainsbury's with signs it is getting
worse," said HSBC analyst David McCarthy.
    "With the almost certain failure of the Asda deal, these are
deeply worrying times for Sainsbury as it is losing share faster
than any competitor," he said in a note.
    He highlighted that Sainsbury's sales are in decline on a
one- and two-year view despite overall market growth.
    Analysts at Jefferies said the data depicted "a fairly
extreme underperformance of other UK grocers" by Sainsbury's.
    By joining forces, Sainsbury and Asda aim to take on
German-owned discounters Aldi             and Lidl, whose UK
sales rose 10 percent and 5.4 percent respectively in the 12
weeks to Feb. 24, according to the Kantar data, taking their
combined UK market share to 12.8 percent.
    Kantar said all of Britain's big four supermarket chains
lost market share to Aldi and Lidl.
    
    SIGNS OF STOCKPILING 
    The researcher also noted that one in 10 shoppers claim to
have started stockpiling food to prepare for a no-deal Brexit,
with a further 26 percent reporting that they are considering
doing so, echoing data also published on Tuesday from
Barclaycard.
    However, Kantar said "this has not been borne out in sales
just yet."
    "Overall grocery volumes rose by 1.2 percent in the four
weeks to Feb. 24, no increase compared with recent months, and
it’s worth noting that hard-to-stockpile fresh and chilled foods
made up 39 percent of the value of the average British shopping
basket," said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer
insight at Kantar Worldpanel.
    The market researcher said average prices of grocery goods,
which cover all items sold at UK supermarkets, rose 1.4 percent
in the 12-week period from a year earlier. They had risen 1.3
percent in the previous data set.
    Kantar said prices rose fastest in markets such as cola,
crisps and vegetables.
    
Market share and sales growth (percent)
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  Feb 24. 2019  Feb 25. 2018  in sales
 Tesco            27.7          27.9          1.3
 Sainsbury's      15.7          16.2          -1.0
 Asda             15.5          15.6          1.0
 Morrisons        10.5          10.6          0.8
 Aldi             7.6           7.0           10.0
 Co-operative     5.9           5.8           3.6
 Lidl             5.2           5.1           5.4
 Waitrose         5.2           5.2           1.0
 Iceland          2.2           2.2           1.7
 Ocado            1.2           1.2           3.4
 Source: Kantar Worldpanel
($1 = 0.7626 pounds)

