Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 12, 2019 / 8:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Morrisons the laggard as big UK grocers lose ground to discounters - Kantar

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - All of Britain’s big four supermarket groups lost market share to German-owned discounters Aldi and Lidl in the latest 12-week period, with No. 4 player Morrisons the clear laggard, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Morrisons’ sales fell 1.7% in the 12 weeks to Nov. 3, trailing market leader Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda, which saw declines of 0.6%, 0.2% and 1.2% respectively.

In contrast Lidl’s sales rose 8.8% and Aldi’s were up 6.7%, giving the discounters a combined market share of 13.9%. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below