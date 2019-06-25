Sainsbury's underperforms rivals again in latest data - Kantar

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - British supermarket Sainsbury’s underperformed its big four rivals again in a weak overall market during the 12 weeks to June 16, industry data showed on Tuesday.

The group, which had its 7.3 billion pound ($9.3 billion)takeover of rival Asda blocked by the UK competition regulator in April, saw its sales fall 0.6% in the period, market researcher Kantar said.

In contrast sales at market leader Tesco, Asda and No. 4 Morrisons were flat, down 0.1% and down 0.5% respectively. Discounters Aldi and Lidl saw growth of 9.3% and 7.5%.

Overall UK grocery sales were up 1.4% - the modest growth reflecting a wet start to the summer in Britain.