LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s big four supermarkets - Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons - suffered a drop in Christmas sales as shoppers carefully watched their budgets, market research firm Kantar said on Tuesday.

Sales at market leader Tesco fell 1.5% in the 12 weeks to Dec. 29, Kantar said, while at Sainsbury’s they were down 0.7 %. Walmart-owned Asda suffered a 2.2% fall while Morrisons was down 2.9%, it said. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)