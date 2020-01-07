Company News
UPDATE 1-UK's big four grocers suffer Christmas hangover after sales fall-Kantar

    LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Britain's big four supermarkets -
Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons
- suffered a drop in Christmas sales as shoppers carefully
watched their budgets, market research firm Kantar said on
Tuesday.
    Sales at market leader Tesco fell 1.5% in the 12 weeks to
Dec. 29, Kantar said, while at Sainsbury's they were
down 0.7 %. Walmart-owned Asda suffered a 2.2% fall while
Morrisons was down 2.9%, it said.
    Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at
Kantar, said: "There was no sign of the post-election rush many
had hoped for in the final weeks before Christmas, with shoppers
carefully watching their budgets.  
    "In fact, many of us cut back on traditional and indulgent
festive classics." 
    Lidl and Aldi were the strongest performing "bricks and
mortar" retailers, with sales growth of 10.3% and 5.9%
respectively, boosting their combined market share to 13.7%,
more than treble the level of a decade ago, Kantar said.   
    
 Market share and sales growth (%)
               12 wks to      12 wks to     % change in
               Dec. 29 2019   Dec. 30 2018  sales
 Tesco         27.4           27.8          -1.5
 Sainsbury's   16.0           16.1          -0.7
 Asda          14.8           15.2          -2.2
 Morrisons     10.3           10.6          -2.9
 Aldi          7.8            7.4           5.9
 Co-operative  6.1            5.9           3.0
 Lidl          5.9            5.3           10.3
 Waitrose      5.0            5.0           -0.9
 Iceland       2.3            2.2           1.3
 Ocado         1.3            1.2           12.5
 


