Founder of British seismic equipment firm acquitted of bribery

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The founder of a British seismic equipment company has been acquitted of charges he plotted to bribe a South Korean public official more than $1 million over 13 years.

A jury at London’s Southwark Crown court on Friday acquitted Guralp Systems Ltd (GSL) founder Cansun Guralp, sales head Natalie Pearce and former finance director Andrew Bell of conspiracy to make corrupt payments.

The SFO has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with GSL, the SFO said, under which the company will pay the prosecutor 2 million pounds ($2.6 million). ($1 = 0.7674 pounds) (Reporting By Lawrence White and Carolyn Cohn; editing by David Evans)